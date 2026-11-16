18 outfits extend solidarity to singer Pushpavathy at Manaveeyam veedhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Extending solidarity to singer Pushpavathy Poypadathu, whose programme scheduled on Saturday was denied permission by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, hundreds of people gathered at the Manaveeyam Veedhi on Sunday evening.

The event ‘Let the Streets Sing’, jointly organised by 18 outfits, including Manaveeyam Therukkoottam and Collective for Democracy, was attended by people from cultural and political sectors of the capital city.

Dubbing artist Bhagyalekshmi said that those in power are afraid that the new generation might speak up against their interests. “Some events are organised in venues like Manaveeyam because the issues addressed should be said in the street. Not all people will be able to host programmes in big shot halls,” she said. Meanwhile, veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan wrote a letter to Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunadh on Friday, urging him to take complete control of the Manaveeyam Veedhi.

“Lately, it has been experienced that (cultural) activities cannot be carried out smoothly here. The authorities are raising impractical conditions as hurdles for conducting programs. I request the cultural affairs department to fully take over the custodianship of Manaveeyam Cultural Veedhi and create an atmosphere for the smooth conduct of artistic activities there,” Adoor states in the letter.