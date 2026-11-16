Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station’s 95th anniversary celebrated

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The railway organised ‘Station Mahotsav’ to mark the 95th anniversary of Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station, on Thursday.

The celebration brought together railway officials, employees, students, railway enthusiasts and public to commemorate nearly a century of the station’s service and its enduring place in the history of Thiruvananthapuram.

The celebrations began with a flag march by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), accompanied by the St. John Ambulance Band. The ceremonial release of balloons into the sky marked the occasion, symbolising the iconic status of Thiruvananthapuram Central and its enduring significance in the city’s history and development.

A specially-arranged balloon arch was inaugurated by Divyakant Chandrakar, divisional railway manager, Thiruvananthapuram, through a ribbon-cutting ceremony. A special anniversary cake-cutting ceremony added to the celebrations.

In his address, Divyakant recalled the station’s remarkable evolution since its inauguration on 4 November 1931. From its humble beginnings with a single platform and just two train departures a day, Thiruvananthapuram Central has grown into one of Kerala’s most important railway terminals, serving as a vital connectivity hub for passengers travelling across Kerala and Southern Tamil Nadu.

He also highlighted the station’s ongoing redevelopment, which is set to usher in a new era of passenger amenities and modern infrastructure. The project aims to transform the station into a contemporary railway terminal with world-class facilities.