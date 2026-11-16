Thiruvananthapuram: Driven by jealousy over rival’s business growth, jewellers planned robbery

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what can be called nothing short of a thriller, the police have arrived at a conclusion of jealousy due to business growth as the key reason for the Chalai gold robbery case. While five people have been arrested in the case, police officials said that more people are likely to be arrested.

According to the special investigation team, the accused did weeks of planning before committing the crime, which meant the City Police took three days to nab the main culprits.

Three accused, Anil, Anoop and Vinod Antony, were arrested from Wayanad and two, Amol and Dileep, from Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. At the same time, the police are yet to trace Sravan, the accused who fled the scene, from Wayanad.

Meanwhile, another person apprehended from Wayanad, Rajeev, was released after being served a notice. According to officers, there is no prima facie evidence linking him to the case. He was called by the accused without being informed about the theft, an officer said. The police have also retrieved close to 400 grams of gold, while the rest is being traced.