THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mystery in the death of the University College assistant professor, who was found dead at her house on Thursday, continues as police are yet to zero in on the cause of death.

While the police have ruled out possibilities of an external break-in to the house, the pending postmortem report and the analysis of internal organs are required to conclude the case. Adding to the missing links, the deceased, Purnima J Prakash, largely maintained a silent life, without any personal interactions with people or colleagues. The victim also had no relatives, police added.

“The body seemed to be at least two days old when we found it. We have not received the postmortem report from the Medical College Hospital, only after which we will get an idea as to what could have caused the death. After this, we will have to send her internal organs for further examination at the chemical examiner’s laboratory, results of which may even take months,” said Poojappura police officials.

Purnima, assistant professor with the department of philosophy, was last seen at the college on October 16, following which she took on-duty and unpaid leaves. When there was no news of her after two days, her colleague Sandhya C V and two others went to her residence in Chadiyara Lane. When it was found that the house was locked from the inside, the colleagues informed the police.