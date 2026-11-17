THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposed twin city partnership between Thiruvananthapuram corporation and Ahmedabad municipal corporation came under fire at the corporation council meeting on Monday with the LDF alleging that a controversial businessman had accompanied Mayor V V Rajesh and an official delegation during discussions with the Ahmedabad corporation.

Alleging corruption, LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak cited a photograph purportedly showing the businessman at a meeting involving Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot and other officials.

LDF councillors staged a walk out of the meeting to protest the move to sign an MoU with Ahmedabad corporation. He questioned the businessman’s role in the discussions and sought to know in what capacity he had accompanied the delegation, describing him as a ‘power broker’. Raising the issue, the UDF questioned the BJP administration for choosing Ahmedabad as a partner city.

Rajesh initially countered the allegation by referring to the inauguration of an establishment associated with the businessman’s venture by CPM leader Kadakampally Surendran.

However, he later corrected his statement. Deepak also questioned the rationale behind selecting Ahmedabad, claiming that the city was behind Thiruvananthapuram on NITI Aayog indices.

Referring to the city’s urban development record, UDF parliamentary party leader K S Sabarinadhan alleged that five kilometres of slum areas had been covered with tarpaulin during the visit of the Chinese prime minister to conceal their condition.

Responding to the criticism, the mayor said an all-party delegation can go to Ahmedabad to sign the MoU.