THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram corporation’s stray dog and sheltering programme is heading for fresh legal scrutiny, with Kuttichal panchayat preparing to move the High Court over the controversial dog shelter set up there. The move comes amid escalating protests by local residents and opposition parties for illegally housing dogs captured from the corporation limits.
With the HC set to hear the petition on Thursday, the corporation and the operator had started moving dogs to the ABC centres at Pettah and Thiruvallam. However, only a small number of dogs could be relocated and the rest of the captured dogs continue to be housed at the illegal shelter. On Wednesday, a team from the panchayat inspected the illegal shelter, which continues to operate defying the eviction notice from the local body.
Kuttichal panchayat president Radha Jayan told TNIE that the local body will submit its petition along with the latest inspection findings to the HC on Thursday. The development comes ahead of the submission of a report by the High Court-appointed amicus curiae, who had inspected the facility and is expected to place the findings before the court on Thursday. The panchayat’s move follows the expiry of a 15-day notice directing the operator to relocate the dogs.
The local body had earlier issued a seven-day stop memo before cancelling the licence granted for dog breeding to the operator. Following the completion of the notice period, the panchayat held a hearing with the operator. Radha said a joint inspection by the panchayat’s health wing, veterinary doctor, secretary and vice-president found that the number of dogs at the shelter had dropped considerably.
“During the hearing, the operator admitted to shifting around 50 dogs and said he would relocate the remaining animals after establishing another shelter. He also assured the panchayat that no more dogs would be brought to the premises,” the panchayat president said.
The inspection found that the dogs are being housed in miserable conditions. “The place is in a terrible condition. The dogs are just skin and bones. Some can barely stand, and they are not getting proper care. When we asked him what healthy dogs he had for the so-called hybrid breeding, he had no answer,” Radha said.
People for Animals (PFA), which has initiated legal action over the shelter, has raised concerns over the disappearance of dogs. The organisation said the number of animals at the facility had declined substantially between successive inspections, with no satisfactory explanation about their whereabouts. “We are extremely anxious about the dogs that have disappeared. We do not know whether they have been released back into the streets or killed.
There has to be accountability for every dog captured and relocated,” said Sreedevi S Kartha, a PFA member. “Our primary prayer before the court is that dogs must not be picked up until a well-equipped shelter is constructed. Even then, captures must strictly follow Supreme Court stipulations. Moreover, once a shelter is set up, it must function under the monitoring of an AWBI-recognised NGO,” Sreedevi said.
Meanwhile, a senior official with the corporation termed managing and caring for the captured dogs as its biggest challenge now. “Many of these dogs were picked up from sensitive areas like the medical college campus. It’s impossible to release them back,” the official said.
Illegal shelter
The move comes amid escalating protests by local residents and opposition parties for illegally housing dogs captured from the corporation limits
Corporation and the operator had started moving dogs to the ABC centres at Pettah and Thiruvallam. However, only a small number of dogs could be relocated
Illegal shelter continues to operate defying the eviction notice from local body