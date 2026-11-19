THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram corporation’s stray dog and sheltering programme is heading for fresh legal scrutiny, with Kuttichal panchayat preparing to move the High Court over the controversial dog shelter set up there. The move comes amid escalating protests by local residents and opposition parties for illegally housing dogs captured from the corporation limits.

With the HC set to hear the petition on Thursday, the corporation and the operator had started moving dogs to the ABC centres at Pettah and Thiruvallam. However, only a small number of dogs could be relocated and the rest of the captured dogs continue to be housed at the illegal shelter. On Wednesday, a team from the panchayat inspected the illegal shelter, which continues to operate defying the eviction notice from the local body.

Kuttichal panchayat president Radha Jayan told TNIE that the local body will submit its petition along with the latest inspection findings to the HC on Thursday. The development comes ahead of the submission of a report by the High Court-appointed amicus curiae, who had inspected the facility and is expected to place the findings before the court on Thursday. The panchayat’s move follows the expiry of a 15-day notice directing the operator to relocate the dogs.

The local body had earlier issued a seven-day stop memo before cancelling the licence granted for dog breeding to the operator. Following the completion of the notice period, the panchayat held a hearing with the operator. Radha said a joint inspection by the panchayat’s health wing, veterinary doctor, secretary and vice-president found that the number of dogs at the shelter had dropped considerably.

“During the hearing, the operator admitted to shifting around 50 dogs and said he would relocate the remaining animals after establishing another shelter. He also assured the panchayat that no more dogs would be brought to the premises,” the panchayat president said.