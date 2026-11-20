Payasam at the pole

Dr Femi Anna Thomas, meanwhile, has experienced both ends of the planet — the Arctic in 2017-18 and Antarctica in 2024-25. The assistant professor of Zoology at UC College, Aluva, says the latter was more demanding.



“Antarctica was tougher terrain,” she says. “It was in the Southern Ocean where we did research on the extent of microplastics, whose traces can be found in organisms there and even in Lake Priyadarshini — the freshwater lake in Schirmacher Oasis that supplies Maitri.”



Femi is now processing the data and hopes to return to Maitri soon.

Scientific work is only part of life in these remote outposts. The days are also shaped by the mundane demands of keeping the station running.

In the Arctic, a Norwegian government agency supports the bases in Svalbard. Antarctica, however, demands greater self-reliance.



“We have to do our assigned turn in the kitchen and in the store, transporting the frozen vegetables to the kitchen space,” Femi says.

“In hindsight, it was so much fun. We learnt a lot from the chefs on board. We would celebrate festivals. I once prepared payasam and a few dishes for colleagues on Vishu. I have also come across pictures of pookkalam and Lord Ganesha carved on ice.”



Despite the camaraderie, distance from home can be difficult to bear. One scientist, who did not wish to be named, recalls eagerly waiting just to speak to his family for two minutes.



“We would use email, and when a response came, it would be a ‘chitti aayi hai’ moment,” he says. “The Arctic, however, offers better connectivity.”