Wherever you go, there will be a Malayali, goes the old joke. Even on the moon, where he would be already brewing chai.
The cuppa, of course, has a polar edition too. Where temperatures plunge to minus 45 degrees, the sun disappears for months, and the concept of existence dances with extinction.
By a rough estimate, at least 30 researchers from Kerala have ventured to the poles, pursuing nature’s hidden truths at India’s permanent research stations in the Arctic (Himadri) and Antarctica (Maitri and Bharti).
The latter were established after Dakshin Gangotri, India’s first Antarctic base, was converted into a supply base. Some researchers have also joined international scientific teams.
The latest one set to join the league is Athira A S, a Thiruvananthapuram native and research student at ICAR-CIFT in Kochi.
Speaking to TNIE from Cape Town, she gushes about her four-month stint at Maitri, where she will study the antimicrobial properties of bioactive components such as actinomycetes — a project backed by the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences and the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research, Goa.
The poles offer scientists a unique laboratory to investigate everything from climate change and ancient atmospheres to microbial life in sub-zero temperatures, subglacial lakes and the impact of melting ice on marine ecosystems.
Dr Tom C Joseph, principal scientist at ICAR-CIFT, who travelled to Antarctica last year to study how bacterial communities interact with plastics, puts it simply: “In many ways, you can call the poles the labs of the planet.”
Athira says she is “grateful” for the opportunity during her PhD. “I am determined to do all that it takes,” she says.
“We had an acclimatisation and survival training at Auli, Uttarakhand, organised by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Some of my seniors who have been to the poles also briefed me on how things would be. Water is a precious commodity, so I will have to ration its use. That is the only ‘scare’ in Maitri.”
She will spend the Antarctic summer — December to February — in what she calls a “no-man’s land”.
Payasam at the pole
Dr Femi Anna Thomas, meanwhile, has experienced both ends of the planet — the Arctic in 2017-18 and Antarctica in 2024-25. The assistant professor of Zoology at UC College, Aluva, says the latter was more demanding.
“Antarctica was tougher terrain,” she says. “It was in the Southern Ocean where we did research on the extent of microplastics, whose traces can be found in organisms there and even in Lake Priyadarshini — the freshwater lake in Schirmacher Oasis that supplies Maitri.”
Femi is now processing the data and hopes to return to Maitri soon.
Scientific work is only part of life in these remote outposts. The days are also shaped by the mundane demands of keeping the station running.
In the Arctic, a Norwegian government agency supports the bases in Svalbard. Antarctica, however, demands greater self-reliance.
“We have to do our assigned turn in the kitchen and in the store, transporting the frozen vegetables to the kitchen space,” Femi says.
“In hindsight, it was so much fun. We learnt a lot from the chefs on board. We would celebrate festivals. I once prepared payasam and a few dishes for colleagues on Vishu. I have also come across pictures of pookkalam and Lord Ganesha carved on ice.”
Despite the camaraderie, distance from home can be difficult to bear. One scientist, who did not wish to be named, recalls eagerly waiting just to speak to his family for two minutes.
“We would use email, and when a response came, it would be a ‘chitti aayi hai’ moment,” he says. “The Arctic, however, offers better connectivity.”
Expired food, polar bears & warmth of igloos
For Dr Vishnu Nandan, a Thiruvananthapuram native and associate professor at UiT The Arctic University of Norway, the ‘connectivity’ is as much emotional as scientific. “The expanse of snow, the silence that seeps into one’s veins, and the darkness that throws light on man’s surreal connection with nature is overwhelming,” he says.
A remote-sensing scientist, he measures sea-ice thickness and spends extended periods in the Arctic winter. “I am either on a ship or in tents pitched on the sea ice bed,” he says.
“Stored food is the only option. At times, we get to eat stuff that is overtly expired,” says Vishnu, recalling a can that had expired 17 years earlier. “Thanks to such exposure, I can now digest almost anything!”
At the international research station in Svalbard, conditions are relatively comfortable, says Dr Anu Gopinath, professor of aquatic management at KUFOS. She has travelled to the Arctic three times to monitor contaminants. “Food, however, can be a challenge for vegetarians,” she smiles.
“The options are very limited, and the dependence is on the supply brought in by the ships. For non-vegetarians, it is better with smoked fish, salmon, and meat varieties.”
While survival sounds like an exciting adventure, isolation can take its toll, particularly on those working in remote sea-ice regions. “You are in a place where the sun doesn’t come out at all. Your sleep cycle can get disrupted,” says Vishnu.
“There are also threats such as polar bears and snowstorms. The biggest one is — no contact with fellow humans, except one's colleagues. I have always felt one could either make the best of friends or the worst of enemies there.”
During a 2020 expedition, Vishnu’s team was deploying instruments when a severe storm broke up the ice. “After the storm, we saw a mother and a cub polar bear strutting in and chewing up the cables of our equipment,” he recalls.
“Polar bears are extremely dangerous. We tried shooing them away, but they stayed put for a long time. Those moments were tense.”
However, not every Arctic encounter is so fraught. Igloos, he recalls, offered warm memories. “The fairy-tale image of igloos is not quite the reality. Igloos, however, are still used by the local Inuit as short-term shelters,” he says.
“Made of ice blocks, they lock warmth in, and the temperature inside is around 20 degrees when it is minus 45 outside. It was truly fascinating.”
'I cried on seeing the Southern Lights’
The Antarctic waters offered their own fascinating experience for Dr Shyni C Kuriakose, a medical practitioner from Kottayam, who sailed on a Russian ship in 2025 as part of the 44th Indian Scientific Expedition.
“The cyclones can be nasty. They have a lingo to go with it: roaring 60s and screaming 70s based on the gust speed. One would literally scream because the winds are crazy. I had to tend to many veteran seafarers who fell sick,” she recalls.
Her role as doctor took her into even more dramatic territory. In the Southern Ocean, she was summoned to treat researchers aboard a South African ship surrounded by icebergs, about 20km away.
“We had to fly, but the helicopter couldn’t land. So, I had to jump off onto the ship deck. It was quite a heroic moment for me,” she beams.
Among the countless memorable moments — including sightings of penguins and seals — one imagery remains special to her. “The Southern Lights! We would rush to see the aurora, sometimes forgetting even to wear our warm clothes,” says Shiny.
“The first time I saw the spectacle, I cried. I was overwhelmed by the enigmatic beauty of nature. Unfathomable!”
For all the hardships, it is moments like these that make the journey worthwhile — and keep these researchers packing their bags. Vishnu, too, is preparing for his next stint in February. “There,” he says, “one is shaped into a philosopher who soaks in the solitude of science and snow.”