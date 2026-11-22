THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the Attukal pongala festival scheduled to be held on February 22, 2027, the capital city is set to upgrade major infrastructure and undergo sanitation work.

Projects to the tune of Rs 1.10 crore have been prepared to carry out development works across 11 divisions of the corporation under Vattiyooorkavu assembly constituency.

Considering the urgency, Health Minister K Muraleedharan, who is also Vattiyoorkavu MLA, has written to Chief Minister V D Satheesan requesting special administrative sanction for the project.

The project will be implemented in the Kesavadasapuram, Peroorkada, Gowreesapattom, Kuravankonam, Sasthamangalam, Muttada, Kannanmoola, Pangode, Nanthancode, Pattom, and Kunnukuzhy divisions under the constituency.

“Cleaning and management of drains, raising the level of earthen roads, constructing new drains, elevating drain covers, and installing new covers will be included in the project,” the minister said.

The detailed project report was prepared under the leadership of the executive engineer of the Pattoor division of the Water Authority.

The move comes after the accumulation of soil and other debris in low-lying areas of several divisions has led to the inflow of contaminated water during the rainy season, which has been adversely affecting the health and living conditions of the residents in the area.

“These initiatives will help address issues and ensure cleanliness and a healthy environment in the area. Once the project is realised, it will directly benefit approximately 5,000 local residents while also providing significant advantages to the devotees arriving for the pongala,” Muraleedharan said.