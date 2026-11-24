THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four decades have passed, and still the trauma of getting attacked by a crocodile remains etched in his mind. For 52-year-old Sam Kunju, the memory of the incident, which occurred when he was just nine-years-old, has never loosened its grip on him.
“I still have the crocodile’s teeth with me. Whenever I look at it, I remember that afternoon when I accompanied my mom to take a bath in the water,” says Sam, a native of Nirappukala near Neyyar dam, who is among the many survivors still living under fear along the banks of Neyyar reservoir.
“It was just like any other day. I jumped into the water unaware of the danger lurking there. I saw the crocodile and it saw me. I tried to swim back but it caught my left leg. I kicked it with my right leg, but it dragged me under water. When my mother turned around, there was blood in the water. People nearby rushed to help, throwing stones at the crocodile in an attempt to help me. When it finally let go, I was taken to the hospital,” he says.
A Class III student at the time, Sam could not return to school as the injuries and nerve damage had left him immobile. Just like many others, he had to fight a legal battle to receive compensation. Later, he was appointed on a temporary basis in the forest department.
“As my father had gone to court against the forest department, I was assigned jobs at the crocodile park. I had to look after crocodiles — feed them and clean their enclosures. It was a traumatising experience, as the fear never really went away.”
Another survivor, 71-year-old Rajaki S, is still afraid of venturing into the water. She still remembers the day vividly, when she plunged into the water desperately searching for her daughter after a crocodile dragged the child away.
“I knew how to swim and so without a second thought, I jumped. When I felt my daughter’s hair under the water, I had no idea if she was alive or dead. Even after all these years, neither my daughter nor I have fully recovered from the disabilities caused by the injuries,” she recalls. Despite spending heavily on treatment and the legal case, the family received only Rs 50,000 in damages.
Crocodile sightings have been reported in Pantha, Karimankulam, Nirappukal, Marakunnam, Kanchimoodu. Human encounters started to take place in the reservoir, when mugger crocodiles were released into it as part of a conservation programme in 1983. The programme was intended to breed crocodiles in captivity and release them into protected habitats. In 1977, a crocodile breeding centre was established at Neyyar as part of a national conservation initiative involving the Centre and UNDP. As per forest records, crocodile attacks on local residents began in 1985.
The recent sightings of crocodiles have renewed anxiety and fear among the villagers who live along the 400-m radius of the reservoir’s 26-km shoreline. For generations, the reservoir has been part of the everyday life of thousands of families living in the vicinity.
According to residents, the pipelines installed in the area frequently run dry. Left with no alternative, they are forced to use water from the reservoir.
“We can’t fetch water without fear, yet we are helpless. Every time we raise the crocodile menace, representatives promise to fix everything, yet nothing changes,” he says.
The forest department has erected warning boards advising residents not to enter the water — particularly during the nesting months. “If the pipe has no water, how are we supposed to survive without accessing the reservoir? If someone gets attacked, we will not be paid any compensation because they will simply say we ignored the warning,” says Christuraj, a 62-year-old daily wage labourer, another survivor.
However, the forest department claims no sightings have been reported in residential areas. “We have put up warning boards against venturing into the reservoir from November to January. Some misleading videos and photographs have been shared. We have examined them, and the locations shown are within the forest area,” said a senior official.
MLA C K Hareendran said forest officials have inspected the spots along the reserve forest boundary and shore after the recent sighting. “Crocodiles were released into the water bodies around Neyyar as an experiment when K P Noorudeen was forest minister. Some still remain in the smaller pockets and surface occasionally, during the breeding and egg-laying season. I have been constantly following up with the forest officials on monitoring and relocating them,” he said.
“Drinking water has now been supplied to houses in the Neyyar dam area under the Kallippara scheme. Occasional disruptions happen because of the elevation. However,
many residents still habitually bathe and wash clothes in the water bodies despite the fear,” he said.
2001 crocodile encounter
A routine police raid against illicit liquor took a horrifying turn on a January morning in 2001 when a young boy was rushed to the Neyyar dam police seeking help to save an elderly woman who was dragged away by a crocodile. Rural SP Prasanthan Kani B K, who was then an SI at Neyyar dam police station, had to pull the trigger to retrieve the body of 52-year-old Rajamma.
“When we reached the spot around 9.30am, the water had turned muddy. There was no sign of Rajamma or the crocodile. There was a huge commotion in the area. Thousands gathered along the reservoir’s banks as a search was launched,” he told TNIE.
According to him, the crocodile was three metres long and weighed approximately 300kg. “Around 12.10pm, the crocodile resurfaced, holding Rajamma’s body in its jaws. Her hair was visible above the water.”
Attempts to trap the crocodile using fishing nets failed. “After getting permission to shoot from the forest department, I went into the waters. I stood waist deep and missed the first shot. The second shot hit the crocodile. We managed to recover the body.”