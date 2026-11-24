THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four decades have passed, and still the trauma of getting attacked by a crocodile remains etched in his mind. For 52-year-old Sam Kunju, the memory of the incident, which occurred when he was just nine-years-old, has never loosened its grip on him.

“I still have the crocodile’s teeth with me. Whenever I look at it, I remember that afternoon when I accompanied my mom to take a bath in the water,” says Sam, a native of Nirappukala near Neyyar dam, who is among the many survivors still living under fear along the banks of Neyyar reservoir.

“It was just like any other day. I jumped into the water unaware of the danger lurking there. I saw the crocodile and it saw me. I tried to swim back but it caught my left leg. I kicked it with my right leg, but it dragged me under water. When my mother turned around, there was blood in the water. People nearby rushed to help, throwing stones at the crocodile in an attempt to help me. When it finally let go, I was taken to the hospital,” he says.

A Class III student at the time, Sam could not return to school as the injuries and nerve damage had left him immobile. Just like many others, he had to fight a legal battle to receive compensation. Later, he was appointed on a temporary basis in the forest department.

“As my father had gone to court against the forest department, I was assigned jobs at the crocodile park. I had to look after crocodiles — feed them and clean their enclosures. It was a traumatising experience, as the fear never really went away.”