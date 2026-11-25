THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as tensions simmer within the ruling Congress over the chief minister’s style of functioning, a parallel power struggle is taking shape in the party.

What began as an attempt to regroup the erstwhile A faction has snowballed into a bitter battle over Oommen Chandy’s political legacy, with a section of leaders seeking to position themselves as its rightful inheritors.

Veteran Rajmohan Unnithan fired the first salvo, targeting young leader Shafi Parambil and triggering a social media backlash.

Sensing an attempt by a section of leaders to appropriate Oommen Chandy’s political legacy, Unnithan escalated the attack on Tuesday, taking aim at Shafi loyalist Rahul Mamkootathil as well, though without naming him.

The factional slugfest took a fresh turn when Mariamma Oommen, wife of the late chief minister, also weighed in, putting Shafi on the defensive. Mariamma’s remarks gave Unnithan further ammunition to sustain his attack on Shafi.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, she accused Shafi of abandoning Oommen Chandy during his final days and said she could not recall whether he had been part of the A group.

“I prayed for Shafi. But I feel he ditched Oommen Chandy in his final phase. People who like Oommen Chandy have told me the same. I feel sad that Shafi abandoned him.

He went looking for better opportunities. Many people abandoned Oommen Chandy, and Shafi was one of the prominent among them. I still have affection for Shafi. I have forgiven him,” she said. “Oommen Chandy sincerely loved Shafi. I don’t know whether he returned that affection,” she added.