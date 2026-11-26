THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While umpteen comments can be seen where Malayalis defend Kerala, a similar comment by a Philippines native vlogger has resulted in a defamation complaint before the Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police. The vlogger, Anne Marie, who is a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, has filed a complaint against another Philippines native female content creator in the state over alleged defamatory social media comments and posts against her.

The issue began when the Thriftless-residing content creator posted a video on Facebook, in which she sarcastically claimed that Malayalis stared at her when she went for a festival. “I initially reacted to her reel and disagreed with her portrayal of the local people. I stated that people here are educated and that, based on my own experience, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram, people are not ignorant.

I also commented that perhaps she lived on the outskirts or in a mountainous area,” she told TNIE. However, this was followed by derogatory comments and a Facebook post from the creator against her, Anne said. “I have been receiving derogatory messages from other people after these posts. Through a social media message, I came to know that another Philippines native woman also had a similar experience from the same creator,” she said.

Speaking about the status of the case, officials of the Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police Station informed that procedures are under way to identify the IP address from which the defamatory posts and comments were made. “Being a defamation case, they have been intimated to move the court.

Posts have been removed, and we have sought the IP address from which these posts were made. We need to verify that the account belongs to the person who is mentioned by the complainant,” City Cyber Police SHO said. The officer confirmed that communication has been made with Meta regarding the issue.