THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The end of petroleum consumption may not necessarily signal the collapse of oil-based power structures, observed Prof Dominic Boyer, Professor of Anthropology at Rice University, USA. He pointed out that political and economic structures built around oil could continue to exist even after petroleum use ceases.

Prof Boyer made these observations while delivering the keynote address, titled ‘Metabolism of the Petrostate’, at an international conference held at Christ Nagar College, Maranalloor.

He explained that oil-based power structures cannot be understood solely in terms of the petroleum industry but must be examined in relation to global political and economic networks. He also emphasised the need to rethink the concept of the petrostate to understand better the forces that obstruct efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the energy sector.

The observations were made at the Sixth Annual International Conference, organised by the Postgraduate Department of English at Christ Nagar College, on 19 and 20 November 2026. The conference, titled ‘Energising Humanities: Ethics, Aesthetics and Planetary Futures’, explored the relationship between energy and the humanities.

Conducted in hybrid mode, the event brought together academics and researchers from various universities. Prof. Debashree Dattaray of Jadavpur University delivered the response to the keynote address. Prof Swarnalatha Rangarajan of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Madras, delivered a plenary lecture titled ‘The Recovery of Energeia: Literary Poetics for an Energetic Humanities’.

On the second day, Dr Briji Jose, Assistant Professor in the Department of English at St Joseph’s University, Bengaluru, delivered a plenary address. The conference concluded with a valedictory address by Dr Suja Kurup, Professor at the Institute of English and Dean of the Faculty of Arts, University of Kerala.