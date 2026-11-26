THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation’s proposal to replace traditional brick hearths with reusable steel stoves for the Attukal Pongala has faced a major setback with the temple trust and devotees raising concerns that the move could interfere with the age-old customs associated with the ritual.

The proposal, aimed at reducing the volume of discarded bricks and the cost of post-festival waste clearance, has triggered a controversy with the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple Trust coming out with stiff opposition against changing a temple’s traditional practice followed by lakhs of women devotees. Following the announcement by the mayor, actor Mallika Sukumaran had come forward extending support and offered to sponsor 2,000 steel stoves to promote the initiative.

Temple trust secretary V L Vinod told TNIE that the corporation held no discussion with the temple trust regarding the issue.

“Now a doubt has arisen among the devotees and the public that the temple trust took the initiative. Had there been a discussion, this misunderstanding could have been avoided,” Vinod said.

He said that from the very beginning the custom has been to offer pongala using a stove made of bricks and a clay pot.

“A party had approached the trust to promote steel stoves and we refused. Maybe, the same party approached the corporation. This type of stove is expensive. It costs over Rs 200. Three bricks required to set up a hearth are sold at a uniform rate of Rs 50 during pongala,” he added.