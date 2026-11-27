THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Barely an hour of heavy rain brought the state capital to a standstill on Thursday, leaving Thampanoor severely waterlogged. With floodwater submerging the approach roads to both the Central Railway Station and the KSRTC bus terminal, hundreds of commuters and motorists were left stranded during peak hours.
East Fort recorded 91 mm of rainfall in just 60 minutes, triggering flooding across several parts of the city. Thampanoor was among the worst-affected areas, with knee-deep water inundating roads and disrupting traffic.Yet again flooding exposed the vulnerability of Thampanoor to intense rainfall.
Despite repeated interventions and claims of effective pre-monsoon sanitation drive, even a short spell of heavy rain marooned the area raising concerns. Amayizhanchan canal overflowed, spilling garbage and plastic waste onto the roads further clogging the drainage network.
Passengers arriving at the railway station and KSRTC bus stand struggled to wade through the flooded roads. Several parked cars and two-wheelers were partially submerged. Storm water entered many shops and commercial establishments in the East Fort area disrupting business and destroying items stored inside.Following heavy traffic and chaos owing to the flooding, Thampanoor police swung to action clearing clogged drain inlets in the Thampanoor area.
As many as 10 police officials on duty at the police station were involved in the efforts to de-clog the drains. “The rain came down so suddenly bringing the entire city to a standstill. Vehicles were stalled everywhere and we had to act immediately. If Thampanoor gets choked, all of the city gets gridlocked, especially with Vande Bharat services arriving around that time. Even if clearing waterlogging isn’t our primary duty, once traffic is blocked, clearing it becomes our responsibility. We did it to reinstate the traffic,” said Bipin B S, station house officer, Thampanoor Police Station.
CPM stages protest following flooding
Following waterlogging, CPM staged a sit-in protest at Thampanoor police station. Former minister V Sivankutty and former mayor V K Prasanth participated in the protest and refused to call off the protest demanding the intervention of senior officials from the district administration and the city corporation.
“Even after a yellow alert was issued, the corporation failed to make any arrangements or keep a response team ready to handle waterlogging. No team from corporation turned up at Thampanoor when the flooding occurred, and the water only drained after local residents, autorickshaw drivers, and police stepped in to clear the drains themselves. Corporation staff were nowhere to be seen on the ground. We called off the protest only after the ADM arrived and assured us, in consultation with the collector, that a review meeting would be held to resolve the issue,” said former mayor V K Prasanth.
LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak said that the flooding has exposed the utter failure of the corporation administration. “The mayor who challenged the opposition to identify waterlogging spots in the city must now show us a single stretch of road that is free of flooding. Pre-monsoon cleaning funds have been spent, bills have been cleared, but the drains remain clogged and the city is submerged. While residents struggle with flooded homes, disrupted traffic and drinking water shortages, the mayor is away on tour.
A city cannot be run on publicity, photo opportunities and political vendetta. The mayor has failed in his most basic responsibility of ensuring the city’s civic infrastructure functions. If he cannot even keep Thiruvananthapuram from drowning during a spell of rain, he has no moral right to continue in office,” he said.
Collector convenes emergency meeting
District collector Anju K S said that the flooding happened because of unusually intense rainfall. “The high tide around noon prevented rainwater from draining smoothly into waterbodies. All agencies were on ground inspecting and clearing bottlenecks. We have called for an online emergency review with all departments tonight to close any gaps on the ground,” she said.
Mayor V V Rajesh, who is in Goa on an official trip, said the city received around 91 mm of rain within a single hour, leading to unexpected blockages in one or two drains. “A drain was closed off during ongoing works near Attakulangara, and I have directed officials to inspect and trace the exact blockage.
After the smart road works, the drainage openings were made very narrow and covered with grills. Even if a single piece of plastic gets stuck, the water backs up immediately. Necessary action will be taken to address the issue,” said Rajesh.
“The waterlogging in Thampanoor following today’s rain is a glaring indictment of the BJP-led corporation’s administrative failure and lack of preparedness. Despite repeated warnings and interventions by the opposition, the corporation has failed to put in place even basic monsoon preparedness measures. A city cannot be governed through social media statements and excuses; it needs accountability, foresight and effective administration,” said K S Sabarinathan, UDF parliamentary party leader
Desilting remains incomplete at Amayizhanchan canal
It’s been three years since proper de-silting work was carried out along Amayizhanchan canal after the tragic death of sanitation worker Joy during a clean-up drive. An irrigation department official said that comprehensive desilting of the Thampanoor canal had not been carried out, despite the work being awarded around three months ago.
“Three months have passed since the work was awarded, but the contractor has not completed it. We have issued a notice warning him of termination if he fails to execute the work within two days,” the official said. The desilting work is estimated at `40 lakh on the Thampanoor stretch. The department had completed preliminary activities, including collecting elevation details and preparing the necessary report. However, the contractor has failed to deploy the required cleaning machinery and carry out the work.