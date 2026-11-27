THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Barely an hour of heavy rain brought the state capital to a standstill on Thursday, leaving Thampanoor severely waterlogged. With floodwater submerging the approach roads to both the Central Railway Station and the KSRTC bus terminal, hundreds of commuters and motorists were left stranded during peak hours.

East Fort recorded 91 mm of rainfall in just 60 minutes, triggering flooding across several parts of the city. Thampanoor was among the worst-affected areas, with knee-deep water inundating roads and disrupting traffic.Yet again flooding exposed the vulnerability of Thampanoor to intense rainfall.

Despite repeated interventions and claims of effective pre-monsoon sanitation drive, even a short spell of heavy rain marooned the area raising concerns. Amayizhanchan canal overflowed, spilling garbage and plastic waste onto the roads further clogging the drainage network.

Passengers arriving at the railway station and KSRTC bus stand struggled to wade through the flooded roads. Several parked cars and two-wheelers were partially submerged. Storm water entered many shops and commercial establishments in the East Fort area disrupting business and destroying items stored inside.Following heavy traffic and chaos owing to the flooding, Thampanoor police swung to action clearing clogged drain inlets in the Thampanoor area.

As many as 10 police officials on duty at the police station were involved in the efforts to de-clog the drains. “The rain came down so suddenly bringing the entire city to a standstill. Vehicles were stalled everywhere and we had to act immediately. If Thampanoor gets choked, all of the city gets gridlocked, especially with Vande Bharat services arriving around that time. Even if clearing waterlogging isn’t our primary duty, once traffic is blocked, clearing it becomes our responsibility. We did it to reinstate the traffic,” said Bipin B S, station house officer, Thampanoor Police Station.