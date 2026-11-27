THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recalling his school days when he would repeat film dialogues delivered by actor Madhu, Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday said he felt lucky to present an honour to the veteran artist.

“Madhu sir is perhaps the actor to have received the highest number of awards, and each of them is a reminder of the place Malayalis have for him in their hearts,” Satheesan said after presenting the first Bichu Thirumala Award to

Madhu at his residence in Kannammoola. Satheesan also launched the revamped website of the veteran actor, designed by Madhu’s family members.

Reminiscing about Bichu Thirumala, he said the late lyricist had shown how film songs could be elevated to the level of poetry.

The senior actor thanked the chief minister and the organisers for the special event.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1,00,001 and a memento designed by artist Bhattathiri.

The event was attended by Transport Minister C P John, Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunadh, Chalachithra Academy vice-chairperson Priyanka Nair, T Sarathchandra Prasad, directors Balu Kiriyath, T S Suresh Babu and Kalliyoor Sasi, and family members of Bichu Thirumala, among others.

Following this, the Bichu Thirumala commemoration meeting, titled ‘Rakendu Kiranangal’, was held at the Senate Hall.

The event was organised by Deshiya Balatharangam in association with the Cultural Affairs Department.