THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A district-wide citizen-science bird survey - WINGS 2026 - has recorded 203 bird species across Thiruvananthapuram, highlighting the capital district’s rich avian diversity. The survey - which underlined the ecological importance of the district’s wetlands, coastal ecosystems and forest landscapes - recorded 55 migratory species and 16 species endemic to the Western Ghats.

Around 90 bird enthusiasts participated in the survey, organised by the WWF-India Kerala State Office in association with the Trivandrum Birding Team and Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram. The survey was conducted from dawn to dusk recently, covering diverse habitats across the district.

The participating teams explored several locations, including the Kesavadasapuram paddy fields, Thiruvananthapuram Zoo premises, Kannammoola Thodu, Punchakkari-Vellayani wetlands, Akkulam Lake, Veli Beach, Kadinamkulam Lake, Pazhanchira wetlands, Kallar-Ponmudi forests, Bonacaud, Arippa, Kottoor and the Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute campus at Palode.

The wetlands supported large congregations of waterbirds, with participants recording 549 Lesser Whistling-Ducks, 376 Little Cormorants, 221 Glossy Ibises, 155 Grey-headed Swamphens and 105 Pheasant-tailed Jacanas. Coastal and mudflat habitats yielded sightings of 50 Tibetan Sand-Plovers, besides Terek Sandpipers, Black-tailed Godwits, Whimbrels, Eurasian Curlews, gulls and Lesser Crested Terns.

The forested regions and higher elevations revealed several characteristic Western Ghats species, including the Malabar Trogon, Malabar Grey Hornbill, Malabar Parakeet, Malabar Imperial-Pigeon and Malabar Barbet. The survey also documented 13 species of diurnal raptors and six species of owls.

However, the survey teams expressed concern over the growing human-induced threats to bird habitats. Drastic land-use changes, solid and plastic waste pollution, deforestation, invasive species, unsustainable farming practices, and unscientific developmental activities were among concerns.