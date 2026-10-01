KTU pro-VC row sets VC and syndicate on collision course

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The VC-Syndicate tussle at APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) is back, despite the change of guard in the state.

Vice chancellor Ciza Thomas’ proposal to appoint a pro vice chancellor has set her against the newly constituted UDF-majority syndicate.

The syndicate has put the proposal on hold, citing the absence of a panel of names for consideration. The fresh confrontation has raised concerns among academics that the dispute could escalate into another administrative stalemate, similar to the prolonged impasse the university witnessed under the previous LDF government.

According to Ciza, the name of retired professor Dr B Biju was proposed purely on merit. She said UGC regulations empower the vice chancellor to nominate a pro vice chancellor, subject to the approval of the syndicate.

However, a section of syndicate members suspects that Biju’s name was proposed at the insistence of the Lok Bhavan due to his alleged Sangh Parivar links. MLA and KTU syndicate member Jyothikumar Chamakkala said the university statutes require a panel of names to be submitted for the selection of a pro vice chancellor, rather than a single name.