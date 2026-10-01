KTU pro-VC row sets VC and syndicate on collision course

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The VC-Syndicate tussle at APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) is back, despite the change of guard in the state.
Vice chancellor Ciza Thomas’ proposal to appoint a pro vice chancellor has set her against the newly constituted UDF-majority syndicate.
The syndicate has put the proposal on hold, citing the absence of a panel of names for consideration. The fresh confrontation has raised concerns among academics that the dispute could escalate into another administrative stalemate, similar to the prolonged impasse the university witnessed under the previous LDF government.
According to Ciza, the name of retired professor Dr B Biju was proposed purely on merit. She said UGC regulations empower the vice chancellor to nominate a pro vice chancellor, subject to the approval of the syndicate.
However, a section of syndicate members suspects that Biju’s name was proposed at the insistence of the Lok Bhavan due to his alleged Sangh Parivar links. MLA and KTU syndicate member Jyothikumar Chamakkala said the university statutes require a panel of names to be submitted for the selection of a pro vice chancellor, rather than a single name.
“There is no contradiction between the VC’s stand and that of the syndicate. The UGC regulations empower the VC for pro VC appointment, while the university statutes stipulate how the process should be carried out,” Jyothikumar said. He said the syndicate has sought legal opinion on the issue and will take a decision at its next meeting later this month.
Meanwhile, Ciza sought to allay concerns that the dispute could snowball into a confrontation affecting the university’s functioning. “The university has seen months of administrative stalemate earlier. There will not be any repeat of it,” she asserted.
The latest row comes against the backdrop of prolonged friction between the VC and the syndicate under the previous government.
Differences over appointments and administrative decisions had repeatedly strained the functioning of the university, with the standoff continuing for months. The change of government brought a new syndicate with a different political composition, raising expectations that the earlier friction would ease.
KTU’s old tussle returns
VC proposes retired professor Biju as pro VC
UDF-majority syndicate puts proposal on hold
Syndicate cites absence of panel of names
VC says UGC rules empower her nomination
Legal opinion sought amid renewed friction