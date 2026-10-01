Pinarayi asks CPM workers to avoid violence, says society has changed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reflecting the party’s new approach, CPM politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan has called upon party workers to stay away from violence in view of the changing attitude of society. “Kerala society has changed now.

It does not like those who indulge in violent activities. Hence, even when a situation arises in which a worker has to act in self-defence, the first step should not be taken by our workers,” he said.

Pinarayi was addressing delegates at the extended Thiruvananthapuram district conference in Kovalam on Wednesday. In a self-critical tone, the former chief minister reminded the delegates that democratic centralism should be implemented only within the organisation and not against the public.

Pinarayi Vijayan also criticised the SNDP Yogam leadership for, as he put it, surrendering the organisation to the RSS. “The RSS is politicising the SNDP through the BDJS. It should be stopped. Though there are attempts by the Sangh Parivar to hijack the NSS, its leadership has not surrendered.

There should be an effort to make temples as centres of believers. Important party leaders must take the initiative. “Though Kerala is the only state where minority communities have been able to attain political power, the Indian Union Muslim League is trying to use this political power to divide society in the name of communalism. The League is trying to influence even neutral social organisations,” Pinarayi said.