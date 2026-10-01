Youth Congress, SFI workers trade blame after late-night clash in city

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Both the Congress and CPM camps have different stories to tell when asked how the Palayam junction turned near-battlefield on Wednesday night. According to the KSU-Youth Congress workers, they were taking part in a march from the LMS junction to the AG office when SFI-aides hurled stones and beer bottles from the University Men’s hostel and damaged their vehicles. The Youth Congress members threw back the torches they were carrying.

However, SFI members inside the hostel premises said they sitting peacefully when Youth Congress workers started the march. “Stones were hurled into the hostel, to which we retaliated with words. They were carrying torches and we asked if it was because of the power cuts. This is what began the ruckus,” said an SFI member.

He alleged that without provocation, the police came near the hostel gate and attacked them. Soon after the police lathicharge, ADGP (Law and Order) P Vijayan reached the spot to re-establish peace, albeit temporarily.

“Police never protected any of us; it appeared that they worked for the other camp,” was what both Congress and CPM aides said. However, two police officers sought medical help at the General Hospital here, after being injured on their hands and legs. Flexboards were vandalised, and even private vehicles were damaged as the protests continued till midnight.

In a move to send back the Congress aides, MLAs Abin Varkey and Sudheersha Palode arrived at the spot and dispersed them. However, the arrival of Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan at the heart of the scuffle gave clear hints of how both the LDF and UDF— including the parties, their youth and student outfits— are going to take the momentum forward in the coming days.