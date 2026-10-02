Centre grants environmental clearance for Vizhinjam ORR

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has granted environmental clearance for the proposed Rs 8,398-crore Greenfield Outer Ring Road connecting Vizhinjam and Navaikulam, putting an end to the uncertainty and delays surrounding the project.

The long-awaited environmental clearance order for the 62.7-km project was issued on Wednesday, subject to a series of environmental safeguards. As many as 6,500 landowners who surrendered their land for the project had approached the High Court seeking its intervention over the delay in obtaining the environmental clearance. According to official sources, the clearance order will now be placed before the Union Cabinet for approval.

An official source told TNIE that the disbursal of compensation and tendering of the project will happen simultaneously. The project is expected to be completed in 30 months. The project, implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), will run from Navaikulam to Vizhinjam and the alignment passes through 24 villages across six taluks - Varkala, Chirayinkeezhu, Nedumangad, Kattakada, Neyyattinkara and Thiruvananthapuram.

The land acquisition cost for the project is estimated at Rs 4,129 crore. Around 314.05 hectares of land will be acquired for the project of which 93.6% comprises private land and 6.39 percent government land.