CPM retains district secretariat, inducts 10 new leaders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM Thiruvananthapuram extended district conference has inducted 10 new leaders into the district committee as invitees. The leaders were included to provide greater representation to youth, women, Scheduled Caste and tribal communities, and area committee secretaries.

The leaders are Jail Kumar (Chalai), S Ajayakumar (Parassala), Sreekumar (Neyyattinkara), E A Salim (Venjaramoodu), A A Rashid, V S Syama (DYFI district president), L S Liju (DYFI district secretary), Sakunthala Kumari, Kishore (state joint secretary, ST sector), and Sundaram Pilla (Headload and General Workers Union secretary).

Rashid was inducted into the committee after he vacated the post of chairman of the State Commission for Minorities. Though a public rally was scheduled to be held on Thursday, it was decided to hold it on October 14 at Putharikandam Ground.

The conference also decided not to make any changes to the incumbent district secretariat, as a majority of the delegates lauded its work.