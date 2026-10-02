CPM Thiruvananthapuram councillor allegedly demands Rs 10 lakh bribe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A CPM councillor of the Thriuvananthapuram City Corporation has allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from a landowner in connection with the development and sale of a 19 cent property.

Ajin, the CPM councillor representing the Thrikkannapuram ward, allegedly approached Peyad resident Sanju, who was developing the 19 cent property into plots for sale. According to Sanju, the councillor intervened after two of the plots had already been sold.

The councillor allegedly claimed that there was government/puramboke land within the property and said he could help regularise it or facilitate its conversion for sale. He allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh.

The UDF has demanded the resignation of the councillor.