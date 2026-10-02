Memories of Mahatma Gandhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stamps from over hundred countries, rare photographs, old newspapers, letters, currency and even a model of Gandhi’s hand watch...

In Thiruvananthapuram, two collectors have spent years preserving the many ways in which Mahatma Gandhi has been remembered.

While Abey V J has brought together a large collection of photographs, books, newspapers, letters and stamps, retired headmaster Selvaraj Joseph built an extensive philatelic collection.

Abey is currently showcasing his Gandhi collection at an exhibition organised by Kerala Pradesh Gandhi Darshan Vedi from October 1 to 10 at V J Antiques & Library, Neyyattinkara.

The collection includes nearly 1,000 photographs of Gandhi, old editions of Young India, copies of Harijan, Samaja and other newspapers carrying reports about him, books, stamps from India and other countries, notes and copies of letters he wrote to leaders of other countries.

For Abey, it all began with a fascination to preserve the past. His home in Neyyattinkara houses vintage clocks, cameras, gramophones, traditional measuring instruments, brass vessels and other artefacts sourced from different parts of the world. Some were acquired through auctions and exchanges with fellow collectors.

“Usually, people have a theme while collecting. For me, the craze was to collect everything I could get. That is how it started. Over time, the Gandhi-related material became a separate collection,” says Abey.