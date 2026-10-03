ADGP orders enquiry into alleged threat by Cantonment SI to SFI leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ADGP (Law and Order) P Vijayan has ordered an enquiry into an alleged threat by Cantonment SI G Gokul to SFI Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Nandan.

The enquiry was ordered after an audio clip of a phone conversation between Gokul and Nandan surfaced. According to Nandan, the SI called him on Saturday morning and threatened to arrest him from the party office if the student organisation proceeded with its proposed protest march to Gokul’s residence.

Following the audio clip, the ADGP directed the city police commissioner to conduct an enquiry and submit a report. He also sought an explanation from the SI.

Talking to the media, Nandan said the issue began after the SFI march to Kerala University on Wednesday.

"The police, without any provocation, attacked the students. We organised protests demanding his resignation after this incident. On Friday, we also met the Home Minister, Ramesh Chennithala, as well as the DGP, raising concerns over the safety of the students. We raised complaints against the Contonment SI as well. We had demanded that the authorities take action against him for attacking the students," said Nandan, adding that the SFI is against any attack on students.

The SFI has also decided to organise a march to the SI's residence on Saturday evening.