CPM councillor Ajin faces Rs 10 lakh bribe charges

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM councillor Ajin S, representing the Thrikannapuram ward of the city corporation, has been accused of demanding Rs 10 lakh from a landowner in connection with the development of his property. However, the councillor has denied the charges, terming the purported audio-video evidence released by the complainant “fabricated and edited”.

Thirumala resident Sanju lodged a complaint with the home minister and city police commissioner alleging that councillor Ajin S demanded Rs 10 lakh after he purchased land at MLA Road in Thirumala village. Sanju alleged that the councillor claimed there were issues relating to ‘purambok’ land on the property.

According to the complaint, Sanju told the councillor that he had purchased the property after ensuring that there were no liabilities or encroachments. However, Ajin allegedly continued demanding money and subsequently lodged complaints before various government offices. Sanju on Friday released the video footage and audio recordings of the alleged demand.

“The visuals, audio and portions of the footage being circulated are fabricated and edited. The allegations against me are linked to the action I took as a councillor against attempts to occupy and commercially exploit government land,” Ajin said.