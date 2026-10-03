Hike in Thiruvananthapuram International Airport parking charges puts commuters, taxi drivers under strain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A sharp revision in parking charges at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from October 1 has triggered concerns among commuters, taxi operators and airport employees, with the new tariff increasing charges for several categories of vehicles and introducing special flat rates for longer-duration parking. Under the revised tariff issued by Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL), two-wheelers are charged Rs 50 for up to eight minutes to 30 minutes, with the rate rising to Rs 100 for up to an hour.
For private four-wheelers, parking remains free for up to eight minutes, but costs Rs 150 for up to 30 minutes and Rs 200 for an hour. The decision to charge the employees working at the airport has come as a heavy blow. The authorities are introducing a Rs 300 monthly fee for bike parking for employees.
“Two-wheelers used by taxi drivers and airport workers had earlier been parked without a fee, while the new special flat rate would add to the operating expenses of drivers who leave their motorcycles at the airport while operating taxis,” said an airport taxi driver.
The revised rates have particularly raised concerns among airport employees and airport taxi drivers who regularly leave their vehicles at the airport. CITU district joint general secretary Sreeju S V said employees had so far been able to park without such charges and that the new fee would impose an additional burden on workers, particularly those employed on contract.
The trade unions are gearing up to protest the new parking tariff. “We have expressed strong protest against the move and they have given us 10 days’ time. We have decided not to pay the fee and if they don’t allow us to enter without giving the tariff then we will protest,” he said.
The airport employees are planning to protest the move and the airport authorities have given 10 days for compliance. Trade union leader Kallara Madhu said around 3000 workers could be affected. He said many contract workers earn modest wages and would find it difficult to absorb the additional parking cost. The taxi services association has also raised concerns over the revised tariff. “All party trade union protests will be organised to prevent this move,” he said.
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“An Airport Access Charge has been introduced for commercial vehicles at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The revised tariff is aligned with similar practices implemented at some of the airports across the country and has been determined to support the management and upkeep of landside facilities while enhancing the overall passenger experience. The airport operator incurs significant expenditure on security arrangements, electricity, infrastructure maintenance, and the personnel and facilities required for traffic management. In addition, essential amenities are provided for drivers and visitors arriving to drop off or pick up passengers,” said an official spokesperson of TIAL.
New Parking Rates
Two-wheelers: Rs 50 up to 8 minutes; Rs 50 up to 30 minutes and Rs 100 up to 1 hour
Autorickshaws: Rs 50 up to 8 minutes; Rs 80 up to 30 minutes; Rs 100 up to 1 hour
Private four-wheelers: Free up to 8 minutes; Rs 150 up to 30 minutes; Rs 200 up to 1 hour
Commercial four-wheelers (departure or drop off): Rs 50 up to 8 minutes; Rs 200 up to 30 minutes; Rs 300 up to 1 hour
Commercial four-wheelers (Arrival or pick up): Rs 180 up to 8 minutes and 30 minutes; Rs 300 up to 1 hour
Tempo/Minibus/Caravan: Rs 600 up to 8 minutes; Rs 800 up to 30 minutes; Rs 1,000 up to 1 hour
Special flat rates for longer-duration parking: Rs 300 for two-wheelers, Rs 500 for three-wheelers and Rs 1,000 for four-wheelers