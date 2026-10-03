Hike in Thiruvananthapuram International Airport parking charges puts commuters, taxi drivers under strain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A sharp revision in parking charges at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from October 1 has triggered concerns among commuters, taxi operators and airport employees, with the new tariff increasing charges for several categories of vehicles and introducing special flat rates for longer-duration parking. Under the revised tariff issued by Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL), two-wheelers are charged Rs 50 for up to eight minutes to 30 minutes, with the rate rising to Rs 100 for up to an hour.

For private four-wheelers, parking remains free for up to eight minutes, but costs Rs 150 for up to 30 minutes and Rs 200 for an hour. The decision to charge the employees working at the airport has come as a heavy blow. The authorities are introducing a Rs 300 monthly fee for bike parking for employees.

“Two-wheelers used by taxi drivers and airport workers had earlier been parked without a fee, while the new special flat rate would add to the operating expenses of drivers who leave their motorcycles at the airport while operating taxis,” said an airport taxi driver.

The revised rates have particularly raised concerns among airport employees and airport taxi drivers who regularly leave their vehicles at the airport. CITU district joint general secretary Sreeju S V said employees had so far been able to park without such charges and that the new fee would impose an additional burden on workers, particularly those employed on contract.

The trade unions are gearing up to protest the new parking tariff. “We have expressed strong protest against the move and they have given us 10 days’ time. We have decided not to pay the fee and if they don’t allow us to enter without giving the tariff then we will protest,” he said.