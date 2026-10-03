Man gets 7-year jail for sexual assault on minor girl in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fast-track court here on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old man to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a minor girl when she was walking along the public road at Chavadimukku near Sreekaryam last year. Heyil Raju, a native of Kareepra in Kollam district, was punished. A fine of Rs 26000 was also imposed on the convict.

The prosecution case was that the accused, who was travelling in a two-wheeler, groped the 14-year-old girl when she was walking with her mother. Though he fled, the girl had noticed the colour of the clothes worn by him and the model of the two-wheeler he was riding on. She identified the accused from CCTV visuals.