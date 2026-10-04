Ex-DGP R Sreelekha's political stint plagued by controversies, friction

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former DGP R Sreelekha who joined the BJP with much fanfare has had a political run defined more by administrative friction and controversies than performance.

Just weeks after assuming office, she triggered a massive local row by demanding that the then Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth vacate his office room inside the Sasthamangalam corporation building. This triggered a political row and eventually Prasanth vacated his office. Sreelekha’s brief stint in civic administration was rarely smooth.

Her tenure was plagued by serial administrative squabbles, notably the controversial closure of the dry waste segregation hub in front of the Sasthamangalam health circle office, where her councillor office functions. Yet another controversy happened during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit when social media went abuzz with speculation after Sreelekha was seen staying away from greeting the PM on stage during the event.

Her ambitious plan to contest the recent assembly election also faced a major setback after being relegated to a third position behind the Congress and LDF.