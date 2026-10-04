Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, HLL Lifecare to provide affordable healthcare

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move aimed at making diagnostic tests and essential medicines more affordable and accessible to city residents, the city corporation is set to join hands with HLL Lifecare Ltd to establish Hind Labs diagnostic centres and AMRIT pharmacies within the corporation limits.

The initiative, announced in the corporation’s budget, envisages AMRIT pharmacies in all 101 wards and Hind Labs diagnostic facilities in around 50 wards. The civic body will be providing space and for setting up the facilities.

“We are setting up AMRIT pharmacies in all 101 wards. In 50 wards, we are planning to set up laboratories, roughly one lab for every one or two wards,” said corporation secretary Mohammad Shafi. He said that locations for setting up the facilities have been identified in 40 wards already.

The diagnostic centres are expected to offer routine laboratory tests, while more advanced facilities, including scanning, are planned at a location in Vazhayila. “We will be rolling out the initiative in four or five locations on November 1.

The initiative is intended to bring affordable healthcare services closer to residents by combining a wider network of medicine outlets with neighbourhood-level diagnostic facilities.

The corporation and HLL signed an MoU for the initiative on Saturday.