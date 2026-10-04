Three-day 'Vanaspandanam' to bring stakeholders together in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state observes Wildlife Week, the capital city is set to witness a gathering of conservationists, scientists, researchers, farmers, forest officials, lawyers and public representatives.

Head of forest force Rajesh Ravindran will inaugurate Vanaspandanam, a three-day event to be jointly organised by the Coexistence Collective Kerala and the State Central Library, at the library hall on October 5. Former chief secretary S M Vijayanand will deliver the keynote address. Noted conservationist M K Ranjit Singh, who served as the country’s first director of wildlife preservation, will speak virtually.

Former IFS officer Prakriti Srivastava will inaugurate the photography exhibition on nature and wildlife. N Badusha, president of the Wayanad Nature Conservation Society will preside.

A commemorative meeting on late wildlife photographer N P Jayan, followed by a discussion on photography, videography and forest conservation will be held. Assistant conservator P M Prabhu will chair the session, with Balan Madhavan, Suresh Elamon, Sally Palode and Shaju John participating.

On October 6, the event will focus on elephants and human-wildlife interactions. A panel discussion will be moderated by Dr V Subhash Chandra Bose.