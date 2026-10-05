Saplings planted to strengthen Ponmudi habitat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to strengthen Ponmudi’s natural habitat, a total of 30 indigenous saplings were planted near the existing shola forest at the hill station as part of Wildlife Week celebrations, without disturbing its hilltop grasslands.

The saplings were planted on Saturday at carefully identified locations near the cafeteria, in consultation with the forest department.

It comprised four indigenous species associated with the evergreen forests of the Western Ghats -- Vateria indica (Indian Copal Tree/White Dammar), Cullenia exarillata (Wild Durian/Indian Wild Durian), Syzygium mundagam (Mundagam Syzygium) and Syzygium stocksii (Stocks’ Syzygium).

The species were selected after consultations with experts from the Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute (JNTBGRI), Palode, and the forest department to ensure their suitability to the local ecosystem.

The initiative reflected this year’s Wildlife Week theme, ‘Connecting Habitats, Thriving Wildlife’. The programme was undertaken by ITREK, an outdoor community focused on healthy living, and conservation, with the support of forest department and Ponmudi Ecotourism.

Green push

The planting was accompanied by a cleanup drive in the surrounding areas, linking habitat restoration with efforts to reduce waste in the natural landscape. The initiative reflected this year’s Wildlife Week theme, ‘Connecting Habitats, Thriving Wildlife’