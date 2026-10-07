Chikungunya cases on the rise in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state capital continues to report chikungunya cases despite multiple efforts by the health department and the Thiruvananthapuram corporation to contain the spread of the disease.

Within the first five days of October, a total of nine cases were reported in Thiruvananthapuram.

The district had reported 70 and 66 cases in September and August, respectively. Vattiyoorkaavu, Rajaji Nagar, Nanthancode, Thrikkanapuram, and Nemom remain hotspots, as several cases have been reported in the areas.

“When dengue cases rise, there is also a possibility of increase in chikungunya transmission, as both diseases are transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. However, chikungunya tends to show a cyclical pattern, with a rise in cases every few years,” said Dr Purushothaman Kuzhikkathukandiyil, public health expert, adding that the state had reported the first chikungunya outbreak in 2006.

The disease is transmitted mainly by the daytime bite of the ‘Aedes aegypti’ mosquito and is most common during monsoon and post-monsoon seasons.

The spread of chikungunya is linked to mosquito breeding and environmental conditions. Eliminating stagnant water and preventing mosquito breeding are crucial to controlling transmission of the disease.

“Unlike dengue, chikungunya is generally not associated with high mortality or severe disease. It mainly affects adults, and most patients recover within a few days. However, joint pain can persist for months or even years in some patients, sometimes progressing to arthritis and affecting their ability to work and carry out daily activities,” Dr Purushothaman added.

In view of the communicable diseases, the health department has also decided to intensify preventive measures. In a review meeting held last week, it was decided to constitute coordination committees headed by district collectors to strengthen measures against communicable diseases such as dengue and chikungunya at the local level.