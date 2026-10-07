Supply of all medicines streamlined in govt hospitals across Kerala, says minister K Muraleedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K Muraleedharan has announced that supply of all categories of medicines, including life-saving drugs, lifestyle disease medications, and antibiotics, has been streamlined across government hospitals in the state.

He made the announcement following a high-level review meeting with senior health department officials to review district-level inventory reports directly with district medical officers (DMO). Officials confirmed that medicines procured through Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) have been transferred from district warehouses to local health centres.

Addressing specific drug shortages, officials informed the minister that full stock levels for certain specialty drugs used in cancer, cardiac, and psychiatric care will be restored soon. Institutional medical officers have been authorised to make local purchases in the interim to prevent treatment disruptions.

Additionally, Muraleedharan issued directives to ensure adequate stock of Factor IX for hemophilia patients. KMSCL representatives assured that institutions currently facing shortfalls will receive required supplies within two days. He further instructed district-level monitoring committees to maintain strict oversight of hospital stocks and take preventive action before shortages occur.

The minister also directed DMOs to explore expanding 24-hour specialist services to more healthcare facilities and ordered strict monitoring of 108 ambulance operations.

The review meeting was attended by health department principal secretary Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph, National Health Mission state director Dr Renu Raj, Director of Health Services Dr V Meenakshi, and Director of Medical Education Dr K V Viswanathan.