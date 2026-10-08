Bribery, forgery allegations trigger political storm in Thiruvananthapuram corp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nine months after the new council took charge, the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, one of the largest civic bodies in the state, finds itself in the midst of an unprecedented political storm.

A vigilance inquiry into a bribery allegation, a police probe into an alleged forgery, the continuing fallout over the case involving a councillor under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, and the resignation of a prominent BJP councillor have all unfolded within days, putting both the ruling and opposition parties under scrutiny.

On Wednesday, a vigilance inquiry was launched into a complaint that CPM’s Thrikannapuram councillor Ajin S allegedly demanded `10 lakh from a landowner in a property-related issue.

Audio and video recordings purportedly supporting the allegation also surfaced.

Ajin denied the charge, claiming that the audio and video were fabricated. He maintained that his intervention related to alleged attempts to encroach upon government land.

The CPM announced its own internal inquiry into the allegation, even as UDF parliamentary party leader K S Sabarinadhan demanded Ajin’s resignation. This comes even as the police investigate the LDF’s allegations that the signature of BJP councillor R Sugathan, who had been in jail in a KAAPA case, was forged in the corporation’s attendance register.