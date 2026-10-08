ISRO-industry collab welcome, privatisation a concern: Former chief Madhavan Nair

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In the wake of speculation over possible privatisation of the Indian Space Research Organisation, its former chairman G Madhavan Nair has taken up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the seminar on ‘ISRO’s future, concerns and anxieties’ on Monday, he said that he had written to the Prime Minister. “When some noises came about the so-called privatisation, I wrote to the Prime Minister explaining what the current mode of ISRO is and why we should continue the structure and style of functioning,” he said, adding that he doesn’t think the government would do anything that destroys the sector.

“It is false propaganda that the resources of ISRO are limited and privatisation is crucial. There has been industrial participation earlier too. ISRO and industries maintain a good relationship.

There should not be any changes in it,” he said.

The seminar was organised by the ISRO Pensioners Association and discussed concerns over the privatisation of the space sector in India.

Addressing the gathering, Madhavan Nair said most of the startups in the space sector have funding from foreign countries and individuals, and how welcoming it is to privatise the sector in such a scenario.

“ISRO and start-ups should work together for the future. There should be a proper perspective, and the funds should be effectively utilised. We need private participation, not privatisation,” he said.