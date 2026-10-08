‘Jantar Mantar protest will be nothing before the fight which is brewing now’: Actor Prakash Raj

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Calling the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls ‘a faulty process’, actor and activist Prakash Raj said that the country will see intense protests seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. “The Jantar Mantar protest will be nothing before the fight which is brewing now,” he said during a media interaction at the Press Club on Wednesday.

Upon being asked about the recent assembly elections in the states where opposition parties won, Prakash Raj said that the damage which happened to the small regional parties post SIR should also be noted. “We should not fall for these traps... Kerala and Tamil Nadu are two states the BJP can never rule. If they can’t rule there, they will destroy or weaken the opposition there,” he commented.

“When the SIR process began, they said that citizens of other countries would be eliminated from the voters’ list. But to date, no such document has been produced by anyone, even after the court sought the same,” he added.