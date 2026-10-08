Thiruvananthapuram Mayor serves defamation notice on LDF leader over forged signature allegation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior BJP leader and City Mayor VV Rajesh has served defamation notice on LDF parliamentary party leader SP Deepak seeking compensation of Rs five crore, for raising allegations over forged signatures of jailed BJP councillor Sugathan.

Served through advocate Senthil Kumar, the notice referred to a couple of press conferences by Deepak where he alleged that councillor Sugathan's attendance was falsely recorded with a forged signature. Deepak has alleged that the forgery was perpetrated within the Mayor's office with his knowledge and connivance. "Such a charge seeks to sully the sanctity of the mayoral chair," said the notice.

The notice further accused Deepak of a malicious declaration that VV Rajesh in collusion with the BJP and the RSS conspired to manipulate proceedings and commit irregularities. These imputations have inflicted serious damage upon Rajesh's dignity. The Mayor 'suffered grave defamation, loss of reputation, and mental anguish' through the defamatory statements, said the notice.

The legal notice further pointed out that Deepak publicly declared that he procured a copy of the attendance register under RTI and discovered that the councillor's signature was forged. The allegation was made at a press conference without any substantiating evidence or material to support the charge.

The notice added that by raising such allegations Deepak tarnished the honour and cast aspersions on the dignity of the City Corporation. The actions have not only inflicted personal defamation upon the Mayor, but have also created impediments and obstructions to the developmental projects and initiatives of the corporation, it said while demanding compensation within 15 days.