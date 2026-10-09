Youths’ return to theatre encouraging: Kerala Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hailing the impact of theatre, Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on Thursday said that regardless of how many excellent films are available, nothing can replace the experience of a play performed live on stage.

“Theatre was a powerful medium that influenced people’s thoughts and political awareness in Kerala’s social and political history, and the renewed interest among the younger generation in theatre after a period of decline is encouraging,” he said while inaugurating the State Professional Theatre Festival organised by the Thiruvananthapuram District Committee of Samskara Sahithi at Ayyankali Hall.

Following the inaugural ceremony, the play ‘Bhoothani’ was presented by the Thiruvananthapuram Samskriti Theatre.

C R Mahesh, MLA, presided over the inaugural function, which was also attended by Neyyattinkara MLA N Shakthan, Puzhanad Gopan, and actor Chippy Ranjith, among others.