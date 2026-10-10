BSNL’s 5-km mini marathon tomorrow in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its 26th foundation day celebrations, BSNL in association with the Union Ministry of Communications will organise the BSNL Thiruvananthapuram Mini Marathon on Sunday.

The five-kilometre marathon will begin at 5 am from the BSNL Kerala Circle Office at PMG Junction and conclude at the same venue. Arjuna Awardee K M Beenamol will flag off the event.

Around 1,000 participants including BSNL employees staff from the Department of Telecommunications and athletes are expected to take part.

The marathon will feature different categories, covering children aged 8 to 14, men and women in the 15-45 age group, and participants above 45 years. Cash prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 will be awarded to winners of first, second and third places

Organised under the slogan ‘Run Together with Hamara BSNL,’ the event aims to promote physical fitness, unity and community participation while creating public awareness about BSNL’s services.