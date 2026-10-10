Speed Post next-day delivery service launched for six corporations in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Residents in six municipal corporations in the state can now send letters and documents through Speed Post and have them delivered the next working day, without paying any additional charge, under a new service launched by Kerala Postal Circle.

The ‘Assured Next Day Delivery’ service covers Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur.

The service was inaugurated by chief postmaster general Amitabh Singh at a function held here as part of World Post Day and National Postal Week celebrations. Singh launched the service by posting letters addressed to the mayors of the six municipal corporations.

Singh said India Post had evolved beyond its traditional role of delivering letters to become a major financial and banking institution as well as an e-commerce logistics network. Kerala handles the highest volume of parcels through India Post, he added.

The function also saw the release of a special postal cover titled ‘Safai Mitras - Guardians of Cleanliness’. Singh released the cover by handing it over to Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor V V Rajesh.

Sanitation workers of the corporation were felicitated on the occasion. Kumari Shikha, winner of an international letter-writing competition, was honoured with a cash award of Rs 10,000. Passbooks under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana were also distributed. Postal Services Director N R Giri, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Thiruvananthapuram, Govada Navya Sree, Deputy Mayor Asha Nath G S, Health Standing Committee chairpe son M R Gopan and Director of Postal Accounts Vaishnavi D were also present.