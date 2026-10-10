Thiruvananthapuram mayor files police complaint over signature row amid LDF protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy over alleged forgery of BJP councillor R Sugathan’s signature in the corporation’s attendance register has escalated into a wider political confrontation, with Mayor V V Rajesh challenging the allegations made by the LDF, announcing legal action against LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak and raising a separate complaint over discrepancies in signatures on documents submitted to the corporation.

The mayor has also filed a separate complaint to the police demanding investigation on discrepancies in signatures on documents submitted to call for a special council meeting. He also alleged collusion between LDF and UDF on the issue.

High drama unfolded at the corporation office when the LDF escalated the protest demanding the resignation of the mayor.

LDF councillors staged a protest inside the corporation office, while party workers assembled outside. The agitation intensified when the mayor arrived at the office and was blocked by the protesters from entering the premises. Police intervened and escorted the mayor inside.

CPM state secretariat member M V Jayarajan, speaking at the protest organised by LDF councillors, said that the mayor is ridiculing the public through his response to the controversy over the alleged forgery.

The protest was attended by CPM CPM state secretariat member V Sivankutty, districts secretary V Joy, senior leaders Kadakampally Surendran and D K Murali. In a press conference here, mayor said that the corporation had identified discrepancies in signatures on certain documents submitted to seek the convening of a special council meeting.