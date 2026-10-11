Shankhumukham beach reopening likely to be delayed till November

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-awaited reopening of Shankhumukham beach is likely to be pushed to November, with unplanned drainage work, additional coastal protection requirements and budget constraints complicating the final stages of the Rs 14 crore restoration and beautification project. The prolonged closure has kept visitors away from one of the capital’s most popular tourist destinations and affected businesses that depend on visitors.

The project suffered a major setback in June-July following objections to design modifications near the historic Aarattu Mandapam, associated with the annual procession of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The dispute disrupted work and led to the withdrawal of labourers from the site.

“When that incident occurred, they suddenly stopped work completely and pulled back. All the workers had left, and restarting the work took time,” said an official associated with the project.

The project, being executed by the major irrigation department, envisages a roughly 370-m granite-armoured coastal protection structure, a wave-resistant concrete gallery and a ramp to facilitate access for fishermen and the traditional Aarattu procession.