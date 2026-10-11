Shankhumukham beach reopening likely to be delayed till November

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-awaited reopening of Shankhumukham beach is likely to be pushed to November, with unplanned drainage work, additional coastal protection requirements and budget constraints complicating the final stages of the Rs 14 crore restoration and beautification project. The prolonged closure has kept visitors away from one of the capital’s most popular tourist destinations and affected businesses that depend on visitors.
The project suffered a major setback in June-July following objections to design modifications near the historic Aarattu Mandapam, associated with the annual procession of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The dispute disrupted work and led to the withdrawal of labourers from the site.
“When that incident occurred, they suddenly stopped work completely and pulled back. All the workers had left, and restarting the work took time,” said an official associated with the project.
The project, being executed by the major irrigation department, envisages a roughly 370-m granite-armoured coastal protection structure, a wave-resistant concrete gallery and a ramp to facilitate access for fishermen and the traditional Aarattu procession.
A senior official said the objection from the temple authorities came close to the completion of the project. “The entire schedule of the project got delayed and the ramp near the Arrattu mandapam is a new addition and the work is progressing. We hope that the work will be completed by November,” said the official.
The official said that interlocking and tile work are progressing and now a retaining wall is to be constructed to support the new ramp. The department is also grappling with a series of additions that were not part of the original estimate including an open drain to tackle waterlogging and proposed protection for a cluster of houses that could face erosion threat due to the project.
“We have to construct a drain as there is waterlogging. We are planning to raise the land near the coffee house and do some landscaping and a drainage will be constructed to tackle waterlogging. Besides this we will have to give coastal protection to two or three houses,” the official added.