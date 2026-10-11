Sign forgery: Cops to seek forensic test of attendance register

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major development in the alleged signature forgery controversy at the city corporation, the police are preparing to send the attendance register of council meetings for forensic examination through a court to determine whether the signature of Vazhottukonam councillor R Sugathan was forged.

Meanwhile, a separate complaint filed by Mayor V V Rajesh alleging that signatures on a letter submitted by the LDF seeking a special council meeting were also forged has been forwarded to the Museum police, but no case has been registered in connection with it so far.

The LDF has demanded that the police immediately seize the attendance register, alleging that the crucial document remains in an office under the Mayor’s control. LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak said the register, which is central to the investigation, should not be allowed to remain under the control of the Mayor’s office.

He also alleged that the Mayor, against whom an FIR had been registered under a non-bailable provision, was provided police protection while entering the corporation office. The controversy has also triggered a political confrontation between the BJP and the LDF over the participation of a councillor facing a bribery allegation in the LDF’s protest demanding the mayor’s resignation.

The BJP has criticised the LDF for allowing Thrikannapuram councillor Ajin S to participate in the protest held on Friday. Ajin is facing allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in connection with a property transaction, and the Vigilance department is investigating the allegation.

The BJP pointed out that the councillor participated in the protest attended by CPM state secretariat members, state committee members and the district secretary, despite facing a Vigilance inquiry.

Mayor files counter complaint

Meanwhile, a separate complaint filed by Mayor V V Rajesh alleging that signatures on a letter submitted by the LDF seeking a special council meeting were also forged has been forwarded to the Museum police, but no case has been registered so far