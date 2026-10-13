INS Vikrant scale model unveiled at Museum Junction in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Navy on Monday dedicated a large-scale model of INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, to Thiruvananthapuram, highlighting the country’s indigenous shipbuilding capabilities and the Navy’s longstanding maritime association with Kerala.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar dedicated the model at a ceremony at the Museum Junction. The event was attended by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, Admiral R Harikumar (retd), Former Chief of Naval Staff, Mayor V V Rajesh, senior state government officials, veterans and other dignitaries.

Built at the Cochin Shipyard Limited, INS Vikrant was commissioned into the Indian Navy on September 2, 2022, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The aircraft carrier is a milestone in India’s efforts to develop indigenous capabilities in warship design and construction and a symbol of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The 1:24 scale model reproduces the distinctive features and configuration of the aircraft carrier, offering visitors a closer look at the engineering and technological capabilities involved in building the warship.