Thiruvananthapuram Zoo Protection Committee to step up campaign against shifting animals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Launching its campaign against the possible move to shift animals from the 168-year-old zoo, the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo Protection Committee, constituted on Monday, decided to submit a memorandum to the chief minister, leader of opposition and other ministers this week. It also announced plans to intensify its campaign and form a human chain against the proposed move.

As many as 150 people attended the meeting held at Sathyan Memorial Hall to form the committee and formulate campaigns and protest activities to demand that the zoo be retained at its existing location. Former Mayor and MLA V K Prasanth, who was named the committee’s chairman, said the signature campaign is receiving overwhelming response. The committee’s petition against the move has received around 8,000 signatures online.

Former museum director Udayavarman was appointed convenor of the committee, which has a 501-member general body and a 101-member executive committee. The committee will organise an awareness drive followed by programmes involving children and young people in the coming days.

Prasanth said a campaign is being planned at Manaveeyam Veedhi. “We are planning to form a human chain as protest if the government moves forward with the proposal,” he said.

The latest move comes amid concerns over discussions about relocating animals to other facilities, including Vantara and Puthur, while proceeding with the proposed master plan for the zoo.

“No formal paperwork has been completed so far, but active discussions are ongoing and the plan is to relocate the animals to Vantara and Puthur,” Prasanth alleged.