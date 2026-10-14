CM Satheesan unveils cover page of Huddle Global 2026 annual report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan unveiled the cover page of the annual report of Huddle Global 2026 – a startup and investor event – on Tuesday. The event, touted as Asia’s largest beach side startup festival, is scheduled from November 12 to 14 at Kovalam.

Organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the event will bring together founders, investors, social entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers and industry leaders. It is structured to serve as a dynamic platform for startups to showcase cutting-edge innovations, raise capital, find strategic partners and receive mentorship.

Over 4,000 startups, 200 HNI’s (High Net worth Individuals), 300 startup mentors, 200 corporates, 150 exhibitors, 150 investors and 300 eminent speakers will attend the event, said Anoop Ambika, CEO, KSUM. It will facilitate product launch, round table-conferences of GCC leaders, exhibitions, investor matchmaking, business networking and mentoring sessions.

The expo at the event will showcase Next-Gen innovations and technology that can boost Keralam’s transformation into a knowledge-based industry hub. It will exhibit an array of transformative solutions and products from across India and beyond, including ground-breaking products and services from Life Sciences, SpaceTech, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Blockchain, Robotics, AR/VR, IoT, GreenTech, and e-Governance.

Interested startup founders , investors can register through www.huddleglobal.co.in.