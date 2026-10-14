Samskara Sahithi Sukumar award for Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Maniyanpilla Raju was presented the Samskara Sahithi Sukumar Award in recognition of his contributions to Malayalam cinema and theatre. The award, instituted by the Thiruvananthapuram district committee of Samskara Sahithi, was jointly presented by Agriculture Minister T Siddique and Deputy Speaker Shanimol Osman, at the State Professional Theatre Festival at Ayyankali Hall on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Raju said he was passionate about watching plays since his school days and recalled the enthusiasm with which people watched theatre performances. He also shared interesting anecdotes from his career in films and said he completed 51 years in Malayalam cinema in 2026.

In his address, Siddique said initiatives promoting theatre and bringing together artists and cultural activists offered renewed hope for Keralam’s cultural landscape. Karunagappally MLA C R Mahesh said honouring Raju was a matter of pride.

MLAs Ramesh Pisharody and P K Firos, screenwriter Krishna Poojappura, Puzhanad Gopan, Joby and Payyanur Murali attended the function.