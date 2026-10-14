Sugathan’s KAAPA charges one of worst in Keralam history: Kerala BJP V-P Sreelekha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alleging that the LDF and UDF were carrying out political vendetta out of intolerance towards the rise of BJP’s Vazhottukonam councillor Sugathan, BJP state vice-president and ex-DGP R Sreelekha said that invoking KAAPA against an elected representative and keeping him detained for nearly four months is one of the worst chapters in Keralam’s history.

Inaugurating the party’s protest dharna by Sugathan’s family and BJP councillors before the assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Sreelekha added that misusing a law meant to prevent serious crimes against a public worker was deeply condemnable. Addressing the protest, Kazhakkoottam MLA V Muraleedharan said that without accepting the people’s verdict, an attitude of disrespect was being shown by Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and the LDF in Keralam.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Thiruvananthapuram Deputy Mayor Ashanath, state general secretaries Shobha Surendran and S Suresh, state vice-president K Soman, state secretary Poonthura Sreekumar, and Thiruvananthapuram city district president Karamana Jayan, attended the dharna among others.