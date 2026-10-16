Kerala State Film Development Corporation stares at Rs 10-crore debt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) is grappling with debt and loan liabilities exceeding 10 crore, with the new leadership announcing plans to bring out a white paper on the corporation’s financial position in the coming days.

The disclosure was made by KSFDC chairman Premkumar during his visit at Chithranjali Studio in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Interacting with the stakeholders and local residents at the event held at Chithranjali Studios, Premkumar said the institution had been operating with more than 10 crore in debt and borrowings.

He assured that the Chithranjali Studio will get priority over the proposed Kochi film city.

“We need to prepare a comprehensive white paper on our financial position and inform society about the institution’s condition when the new administration takes charge. This must be done transparently, without any preconceived notions or particular agenda. We will come out with the white paper in the coming days,” said Premkumar.