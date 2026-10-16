Keralam police register zero FIR on NSUI leader’s complaint on assault

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a dramatic turn of events, the Kerala police have registered a case on the complaint of a Kerala-born student leader, who was allegedly assaulted by Delhi police during the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The complaint was filed by Athira C, a leader of the NSUI, the student’s wing of the Congress, following which the Museum police on Thursday registered a zero FIR.

The FIR said the accused with intent to cause humiliation and mental distress wrongfully restrained Athira and subjected her to verbal abuse, threatening and physical assault. She was dragged out of the bus after being taken to Connaught Place and attempts were made to tear her clothes. She was later struck on her face, kicked on her private parts and throttled using a shawl she was wearing.

The FIR, however, did not mention the name of the accused. The FIR was registered under several sections, including those pertaining to assaulting a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and assaulting with intent to disrobe a woman, both non-bailable offences.